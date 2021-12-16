It's easy to make Christmas a fairer and greener celebration if you buy gifts and treats that give twice. Christmas is just around the corner, so the Fairtrade Steering Group members and supporters of Sidmouth as a Fairtrade Town have put together some ideas to get you inspired for your last shopping outings. They have also added some of their own personal favourites.

All The Christmas classics can all be fair and green!

Switch the chocs you give as treats and gifts to Fairtrade chocolate knowing that you make a fantastic impact on the lives of cocoa farmers. There's lots to choose from - boxes, bars, coins, drinking chocs and more – all locally available at Oxfam, Co-op, Waitrose, Lidl for starters.

Pauline said: “Divine produce Mint Chocolate thins just like After Eights and I could finally give my brother-in-law the Christmas chocolate he loves but with fairness built in.” Maureen recommends a tub of Divine Winter Warming Spiced Hot Chocolate this year as the temperatures drop.

Fairtrade group member Sharon said: “Handing round dates at Christmas has always been a festive tradition – I buy mine from Zaytoun, a social enterprise founded to support Palestinian farmers through fair trade. You can get these at Sidmouth’s Oxfam shop, along with various other delicious foods that also make lovely gifts.”

A good range of Fairtrade wine is available at Sidmouth’s Lidl, Tesco and Waitrose. The Co-op’s Fairtrade South African red comes recommended by Jill for cooking up some mulled wine. Maureen said: "I often give wine and/or chocolates as a Christmas gift - but they have to be vegan as well as Fairtrade! Luckily for me, Fairtrade are now expanding their vegan range. My favourite wine is Waitrose's own Fairtrade Chenin Blanc.”

For those not into alcohol, or abstaining, there is a wide range of Fairtrade fruit juices also available in these shops.

Places in Sidmouth to buy your treats or gifts:

Oxfam, Ganesha, Santi Market, two serve yourself/recycle shops Fillfull and Sidmouth Unwrapped.

We wish you a Happy Christmas and look forward to seeing you at Christmas Fairs and events over the season going on around town (join our Facebook group for news and watch out on Live Sidmouth).

Sidmouth Fairtrade Steering Group



