Summer soiree to raise money for Ottery St Mary Church

PUBLISHED: 16:30 17 August 2019

Ottery St Mary Parish Church. Picture: Simon Horn

Ottery St Mary Parish Church. Picture: Simon Horn

Simon Horn

A 'summer soiree' for charity, featuring well-loved songs and verse, will take place in the Great Hall of Knightstone Manor.

The event, raising funds for Hospiscare and Ottery St Mary Church, is on Friday, August 30, at 6.30pm.

The programme, I Remember, I Remember, will be presented by local performers Rosalind Bailey, Martin Stockley, Michael Gascoigne-Pees, Pip Gascoigne-Pees and Kyle Hayes.

The £15 ticket price includes wine and nibbles.

Tickets are available from The Curious Otter bookshop and seating will be limited.

The event has been organised by the Friends of the Church of St Mary, Ottery St Mary.

Over the years their fundraising has helped buy kneelers, padded seats, an electronic keyboard, new carpets and a safe.

They also help pay for the electricity used to floodlight the church.

The friends would like to thank Jan-Eric Osterlund for the use of Knightstone Manor for their summer soiree event.

For further information email Marjorie Stockley marjorie987@icloud.com or call 01404 234 148.

