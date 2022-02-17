Electric Spank, one of the bands that will be playing live in Ottery - Credit: Electric Spank

A community craft market, a stand-up comedy show and a two-day music festival over the Queen’s Jubilee weekend are on the cards at Ottery’s King of Clubs venue over the next few months.

There will also be regular Live Music Fridays featuring bands from Ottery and the wider area.

Promoter David Knox from the band The Supermercados has been working with the venue since the end of last year to bring live music back to Ottery and organise a variety of entertainment and activities for the community.

The calendar, announced this week, sees 18 events taking place between now and July.

Electric Spank, a seven-piece funk, soul and disco band will perform at the King of Clubs on Friday, February 25 with The Supermercados as support. Electric Spank have supported the likes of Martha Reeves & the Vandellas, Basement Jaxx, Craig Charles, Lack of Afro, Electric Swing Circus and many more acts in the genre.

Electric Spank - Credit: Electric Spank

There are further live music shows during March, April, May and June.

Blimey Oh Riley, who will play at the venue in May - Credit: The Supermercados

On Sunday, April 9, a free craft market will be run by local fundraisers Bags of Hope to support their feeding and education activities in Kenya. This will be catered by pop-up Pizza and Pasta vendor Casareccia, which means home-style in Italian.

Tuesday, April 12 will see the first Stand Up & Shout live comedy event, which will be run by Creative Culture South West. They are an arts and heritage initiative, helping the development of young artists in Exeter and the surrounding rural communities.

David said all these events are part of an initiative to ‘increase access to experience and participate in the arts’, including providing a platform for people to perform.

He said: “We have had a huge response from bands across Devon and Somerset to our new live music venue opening at the King of Clubs and we are starting to see a great musical community evolving around our venue in East Devon.”

Blimey Oh Riley at The King of Clubs in January - Credit: The Supermercados

“We are also pleased to be introducing community markets and stand-up comedy in partnership with Creative Culture South West. We are in discussions with more arts organisations and will have announcements coming soon on other events across the wider arts.”

The King of Clubs - Credit: Supermercados



