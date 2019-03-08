Former air cadet takes up role as commander for Devon and Somerset

Ex-Sidmouth Air Cadet John Radford has recently been promoted to the role of Wing Commander for the Devon and Somerset Wing Royal Air Force Air Cadets. Picture: Air Cadets Archant

A former Sidmouth air cadet has soared up the ranks to become commander for Devon and Somerset.

John Radford was promoted to the role of Wing Commander for the Devon and Somerset Wing Royal Air Force Air Cadets.

The position is one of 34 across the UK.

As wing commander, Mr Radford will take on the responsibility for more than 200 staff and 800 cadets, including 2019 Sidmouth Squadron Air Training Corps, his former group.

The former King's School student left the group in 1987 to join the Royal Air Force.

He rejoined the air cadets as a volunteer upon leaving the regular service in 1996 and took a role with Bristol & Gloucestershire Wing while living in North Somerset.

He was promoted to the Devon and Somerset role after moving back to the area in 2017.

Mr Radford said he has continued his ties with the town working as event production director for Sidmouth Folk Festival and having family living in the area.

2019 (Sidmouth) Squadron meets adjacent to Stowford Community Centre on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

The group is open to young people age 12 and provides a range of activities from flying, gliding, sports, fieldcraft and the Duke of Edinburgh's Award Scheme.

For further information email 2019@aircadets.org or call the National Membership Information line on 0345 6006601.