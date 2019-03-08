Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Former air cadet takes up role as commander for Devon and Somerset

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 August 2019

Ex-Sidmouth Air Cadet John Radford has recently been promoted to the role of Wing Commander for the Devon and Somerset Wing Royal Air Force Air Cadets. Picture: Air Cadets

Ex-Sidmouth Air Cadet John Radford has recently been promoted to the role of Wing Commander for the Devon and Somerset Wing Royal Air Force Air Cadets. Picture: Air Cadets

Archant

A former Sidmouth air cadet has soared up the ranks to become commander for Devon and Somerset.

John Radford was promoted to the role of Wing Commander for the Devon and Somerset Wing Royal Air Force Air Cadets.

The position is one of 34 across the UK.

As wing commander, Mr Radford will take on the responsibility for more than 200 staff and 800 cadets, including 2019 Sidmouth Squadron Air Training Corps, his former group.

The former King's School student left the group in 1987 to join the Royal Air Force.

He rejoined the air cadets as a volunteer upon leaving the regular service in 1996 and took a role with Bristol & Gloucestershire Wing while living in North Somerset.

He was promoted to the Devon and Somerset role after moving back to the area in 2017.

Mr Radford said he has continued his ties with the town working as event production director for Sidmouth Folk Festival and having family living in the area.

2019 (Sidmouth) Squadron meets adjacent to Stowford Community Centre on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

The group is open to young people age 12 and provides a range of activities from flying, gliding, sports, fieldcraft and the Duke of Edinburgh's Award Scheme.

For further information email 2019@aircadets.org or call the National Membership Information line on 0345 6006601.

Most Read

Sidmouth Folk Festival’s torchlight procession and firework display cancelled

A previous torchlight procession.

First design revealed as Rockfish submit application for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Missing Ottery boy, 11, found half a mile from home after residents comb the streets until 2am

Residents of Ottery combed the streets to help find a missing boy. Picture: Terry Ife

Rainstorm could affect various events this week

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Folk Festival moves events for final day

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9745. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth Folk Festival’s torchlight procession and firework display cancelled

A previous torchlight procession.

First design revealed as Rockfish submit application for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Missing Ottery boy, 11, found half a mile from home after residents comb the streets until 2am

Residents of Ottery combed the streets to help find a missing boy. Picture: Terry Ife

Rainstorm could affect various events this week

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Folk Festival moves events for final day

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9745. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Fowler takes four wickets as Sidmouth edge out Exeter

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Former air cadet takes up role as commander for Devon and Somerset

Ex-Sidmouth Air Cadet John Radford has recently been promoted to the role of Wing Commander for the Devon and Somerset Wing Royal Air Force Air Cadets. Picture: Air Cadets

Thunderstorm warning for Devon to end the weekend

An amazing picture of lightning over Westward Ho!'s 'haunted house' by Andy Davey. Picture: Andy Davey Photography

Sidmouth Society of Artists holds Art in the Park exhibition

Last year's Art in the Park, in Connaught Gardens. Picture: Terence Crook

Fungi maintain life on earth - the work of the Fungus Conservation Trust

Volunteers with the Fungus Conservation Trust
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists