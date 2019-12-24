Advanced search

An exclusive bird's eye view of Sidford's new Lockyer Lodge

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 December 2019

Construction work underway at Churchill Retirement Living's new development (Lockyer Lodge) in Sidford. Picture: Churchill Retirement Living

Construction work underway at Churchill Retirement Living's new development (Lockyer Lodge) in Sidford. Picture: Churchill Retirement Living

Bird's eye view images have been released showing what the crane operator can see from his vantage point over Sidford.

Construction work underway at Churchill Retirement Living's new development (Lockyer Lodge) in Sidford. Picture: Churchill Retirement Living

Exclusive images of the brand-new Lockyer Lodge development, currently under construction on South Lawn in Sidford, have been released.

The panoramic images include new computer generated images (CGI) and photos taken from the 25-metre tower crane that is currently sitting on the Churchill Retirement Living site.

Construction work underway at Churchill Retirement Living's new development (Lockyer Lodge) in Sidford. Picture: Churchill Retirement Living

Named after the physicist and astronomer Norman Lockyer, who lived in Sidmouth for many years in the early 1900s, the new Churchill Lodge will offer the over 60s a chance to acquire one of the 40 purpose-built one- or two-bedroom retirement apartments.

Caroline Haswell, regional marketing manager for Churchill Retirement Living said: "We are thrilled to be launching a new lodge in Sidford. Our properties offer security and independent living, along with community and support".

Construction work underway at Churchill Retirement Living's new development (Lockyer Lodge) in Sidford. Picture: Churchill Retirement Living

With the new apartments due to be released for sale in early 2020, interested purchasers can now register to attend an exclusive information day on Thursday, January 23, by calling 0800 4581857.

The event will take place between 11am and 3pm at the Sidmouth Harbour Hotel.

