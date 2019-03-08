Advanced search

Exercise classes for people with Parkinson's Disease on offer in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 September 2019

The exercises classes are being held at the Stowford Community Centre. Ref shs 10-16TI 2583. Picture: Terry Ife

The exercises classes are being held at the Stowford Community Centre. Ref shs 10-16TI 2583. Picture: Terry Ife

Continuing to lead an active life for those with Parkinson's Disease can be beneficial.

Exercise classes aimed at people who have Parkinson's Disease are being staged in Sidmouth on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The East Devon Support Group Parkinson's UK encourages people with Parkinson's in East Devon to stay fit and to keep as positive as possible to help them face up to their diagnosis of a progressive, neurological disease.

A spokesman for the group said: "Every day 50 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson's, and in the South West there is a higher than average number as we have an aging population.

"This puts a great strain on family and carers, as well as on the excellent specialist medical teams and the NHS budget.

"Continuing to lead an active life is therefore beneficial for everyone touched by this, at present, incurable condition."

The East Devon group has some places available in its specialist exercise classes every Tuesday and Thursday at Stowford Community Centre, near Waitrose.

There is an experienced neuro-physiotherapist instructor and classes are provided for all levels of ability from gentle to very active so people can have fun while they keep fit.

To find out more, ring Deb on 01404 815229 .

