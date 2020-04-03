Front room fitness from Jurassic Physio

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 16:30 05 April 2020

KYLE BAKER PHOTOGRAPHY

Jurassic Physio offers those confined to their homes the chance to maintain their fitness.

A professional physiotherapist business in East Devon has devised a fitness programme for people confined to their homes during the coronavirus crisis.

With clinics in Sidmouth and Seaton, Jurassic Physio has been tending to the musculoskeletal needs of local residents for several years. It’s founder, Josh Bess, has treated the elderly at the three residential homes in Sidmouth, where he would take rehab and falls prevention classes each week.

Although classes are suspended temporarily, Josh has created a fitness plan to do at home that includes simple strengthening and resistance exercises. These can be found on his website - https://jurassicphysio.com/home-exercises-for-those-in-isolation. The exercises are a great way to keep active and will improve strength, ultimately helping balance, fall prevention, and stamina.

For anyone struggling at home with any physio-orientated niggles or issues, Jurassic Physio will be giving professional advice via video and phone consultations. For questions ring 07429 831747 or visit www.jurassicphysio.com

