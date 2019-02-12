Your chance to win a signed Chiefs shirt

A signed Exeter Chiefs shirt that you could win. Picture: Lauren Clapp Archant

A Sidmouth fitness instructor is auctioning an Exeter Chiefs shirt as part of her fundraising for the London Marathon.

Personal trainer Lauren Clapp is taking on the gruelling challenge of running 26.2 miles as she raises money for Action On Hearing Loss.

She suffers from Auditory Processing Disorder which is a hearing problem meaning the brain is unable to process sounds in the normal way. In 2017, she lost half of her hearing in her left ear.

She is running for the charity as they helped her and her family come to terms with what can be done and how to carry on as normal.

As part of her fundraising, she is auctioning an Exeter Chiefs shirt signed by the current squad.

The bidding is currently at £151 and if you fancy get your hands on the Premiership Rugby team’s shirt, visit: https://www.facebook.com/LaurenJadeClapp/posts/10213537885618463.

Click here to view Lauren’s JustGiving page.