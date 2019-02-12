Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Your chance to win a signed Chiefs shirt

PUBLISHED: 17:30 07 March 2019

A signed Exeter Chiefs shirt that you could win. Picture: Lauren Clapp

A signed Exeter Chiefs shirt that you could win. Picture: Lauren Clapp

Archant

A Sidmouth fitness instructor is auctioning an Exeter Chiefs shirt as part of her fundraising for the London Marathon.

A signed Exeter Chiefs shirt that you could win. Picture: Lauren ClappA signed Exeter Chiefs shirt that you could win. Picture: Lauren Clapp

Personal trainer Lauren Clapp is taking on the gruelling challenge of running 26.2 miles as she raises money for Action On Hearing Loss.

She suffers from Auditory Processing Disorder which is a hearing problem meaning the brain is unable to process sounds in the normal way. In 2017, she lost half of her hearing in her left ear.

She is running for the charity as they helped her and her family come to terms with what can be done and how to carry on as normal.

As part of her fundraising, she is auctioning an Exeter Chiefs shirt signed by the current squad.

The bidding is currently at £151 and if you fancy get your hands on the Premiership Rugby team’s shirt, visit: https://www.facebook.com/LaurenJadeClapp/posts/10213537885618463.

Click here to view Lauren’s JustGiving page.

Most Read

Revised McDonald’s application to be ‘submitted shortly’

A McDonald's in North Devon. Pictures: Sarah Howells

Owner’s commitment to Sidmouth store following Axminster closure announcement

Fields of Sidmouth's future is 'bright' according to owners Goulds, after its announcement yesterday. Picture: Sam Cooper

Pupil excluded for taking knife to school

The King's School. Picture: Google Maps

Sidmouth’s priciest properties of 2018 revealed

Sidmouth as seen from Salcombe Hill. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Ottery flat damaged after fire

Fire at Ottery St Mary. Picture: Kerry Drew

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revised McDonald’s application to be ‘submitted shortly’

A McDonald's in North Devon. Pictures: Sarah Howells

Owner’s commitment to Sidmouth store following Axminster closure announcement

Fields of Sidmouth's future is 'bright' according to owners Goulds, after its announcement yesterday. Picture: Sam Cooper

Pupil excluded for taking knife to school

The King's School. Picture: Google Maps

Sidmouth’s priciest properties of 2018 revealed

Sidmouth as seen from Salcombe Hill. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Ottery flat damaged after fire

Fire at Ottery St Mary. Picture: Kerry Drew

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club receive superb sponsorship from local company

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club celebrate their sponsorship with Gilbert Stephens Solicitors. Picture SIMON HORN

Rowson strike fires SOHC ladies into thick of the Sedgemoor Two title race

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7448. Picture: Terry Ife

Hughes scores 11th goal of league campaign as Town Reserves fail University examination

Sidmouth Town at home to Ilfracombe Town. Ref shsp 03 19TI 8488. Picture: Terry Ife

Nevell stars as Sidmouth Warriors U13s complete season’s double over Dawlish

Action from the Sidmouth Warriors 3-1 win over Dawlish. Picture CHRIS ELSOM

Carpenter at the double in Tipton triumph

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9850. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists