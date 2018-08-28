Advanced search

Building to a bright future, student wins college construction award

PUBLISHED: 08:00 19 January 2019

Sidmouth star James Plant has been awarded a construction award at the Exeter College Student Awards. Picture: Exeter College

Sidmouth star James Plant has been awarded a construction award at the Exeter College Student Awards. Picture: Exeter College

Archant

A Newton Poppleford student has won Construction Student of the Year Award at the Exeter College Student Awards.

Former Sidmouth Community College pupil James Plant was given the award for his outstanding determination and commitment in pursuing his dream of becoming a qualified electrical engineer.

James, who lives in Newton Poppleford and is planning to take an apprenticeship, was among 24 students invited to a gala dinner at Exeter’s Mercure Rougemont Hotel last Thursday (January 10).

James said: “It is surprising to win the award, especially to be recognised by my own faculty.”

Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter was the guest speaker at the event and said: “As someone who had previously attended Exeter College I was delighted to be invited to speak at an awards dinner that recognised and celebrated the achievements of so many young people.”

