Customers will be looked after following closure, says mobility company

More Than Mobility has announced it was close down at the end of the month. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

A Sidmouth shop which provided mobility equipment and disability aids has closed but an Exeter business has sought to reassure customers that they will be looked after.

The Herald previously reported that More Than Mobility, in the High Street, would be shutting at the end of March.

Exeter Disability Centre (EDC) has sought to reassure customers that they still be able to receive the care and support they are used to.

An EDC spokesman said: “It’s important that people have the security of a competent, professional company with experience of this kind of work to support them.

“We have been in communication with the team at More Than Mobility, and have agreed to help wherever required.

“We have mobile engineers and mobile sales demonstrators available whenever anyone needs them.”

Anyone with any concerns should contact Martin Denning at EDC on 01392 82442.