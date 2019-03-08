Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Customers will be looked after following closure, says mobility company

PUBLISHED: 17:01 29 March 2019

More Than Mobility has announced it was close down at the end of the month. Picture: Sam Cooper

More Than Mobility has announced it was close down at the end of the month. Picture: Sam Cooper

Archant

A Sidmouth shop which provided mobility equipment and disability aids has closed but an Exeter business has sought to reassure customers that they will be looked after.

The Herald previously reported that More Than Mobility, in the High Street, would be shutting at the end of March.

Exeter Disability Centre (EDC) has sought to reassure customers that they still be able to receive the care and support they are used to.

An EDC spokesman said: “It’s important that people have the security of a competent, professional company with experience of this kind of work to support them.

“We have been in communication with the team at More Than Mobility, and have agreed to help wherever required.

“We have mobile engineers and mobile sales demonstrators available whenever anyone needs them.”

Anyone with any concerns should contact Martin Denning at EDC on 01392 82442.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Formal warning issued to homeless man living in Sidmouth

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘Time for something different’ - Sidmouth business has plans for new venture

Pure Indulgence's current shop front.

Sidmouth’s fatberg to feature on BBC’s Blue Planet

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

A3052 block near Sidford after car overturns

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene.

Almost 1,000 homes could be built on brownfield land in East Devon

Almost 1,000 homes could be built on brownfield land in East Devon. Picture: Radar

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Formal warning issued to homeless man living in Sidmouth

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘Time for something different’ - Sidmouth business has plans for new venture

Pure Indulgence's current shop front.

Sidmouth’s fatberg to feature on BBC’s Blue Planet

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

A3052 block near Sidford after car overturns

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene.

Almost 1,000 homes could be built on brownfield land in East Devon

Almost 1,000 homes could be built on brownfield land in East Devon. Picture: Radar

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery Under-13s book League Cup final berth after superb floodlit win

Ottery St Mary U13s after their League Cup semi-final success. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Ottery have their destiny very much in their own hands with five games to play

Ottery St Mary 1st away at Seaton 1st on Saturday, March 16. Picture: Sue McCabe

Cheryl Boulton took part in the Weston-super-Mare half marathon, writes Hamish Spence.

Sidmouth Running Club member Cheryl Boulton at the Weston-supe-Mare half marathon. Picture SRC

Sidmouth Gig Club marathon fundraising row makes a big splash.

Marathon Row organiser Megan Rodgers flanked by young Bo and Tilly Beeken, giving it their all. Picture SIDMOUTH GIG CLUB

Elliot strike sees SOHC ladies’ 1st XI to away success

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists