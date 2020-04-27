Advanced search

New location for Exeter’s Nightingale hospital due to low coronavirus rate

PUBLISHED: 10:25 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:25 27 April 2020

Schools to close from Friday.

Schools to close from Friday.

Archant

Exeter’s Nightingale hospital is to be set up in a vacant retail unit in Sowton instead of at Westpoint.

The NHS has announced that it will be located in the former Homebase store, explaining that ‘lower than expected COVID-19 transmission rates in the south west, combined with updated modelling of care needs, also shows that a smaller site would be a better use of resources, and enable the NHS in the south west to use the site for a longer period of time if needed.’

Conversion of the former Homebase store to a fully functioning hospital will begin over the next few days, and it is due to open in late May, treating patients from Devon, Cornwall, Dorset and Somerset.

The Army is helping with logistics for the build, working alongside contractors BAM Construct Ltd, who also built the NHS Nightingale Hospital in Harrogate.

The NHS has thanked the charity that runs Westpoint for its ‘help, hard work, and kindness in welcoming us over the last ten days as we considered our decision’.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Diesel cost threat to Sidmouth Hopper

�

New location for Exeter’s Nightingale hospital due to low coronavirus rate

Schools to close from Friday.

Sidmouth hotel seeks NHS heroes nominations as it offers complementary stays in competition

The Harbour Hotel and Spa. Ref shs 43 18TI 3678. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon dairy sees milk sales double

Clinton Devon Estates are working hard to keep up with demand. Picture: KOR Communications on behalf of Clinton Devon Estates.

Sidmouth vet marries cat loving Delia

Sidmouth vet Stuart Ikin and Delia Bills after their wedding at Westcliff Hotel on Saturday

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Diesel cost threat to Sidmouth Hopper

�

New location for Exeter’s Nightingale hospital due to low coronavirus rate

Schools to close from Friday.

Sidmouth hotel seeks NHS heroes nominations as it offers complementary stays in competition

The Harbour Hotel and Spa. Ref shs 43 18TI 3678. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon dairy sees milk sales double

Clinton Devon Estates are working hard to keep up with demand. Picture: KOR Communications on behalf of Clinton Devon Estates.

Sidmouth vet marries cat loving Delia

Sidmouth vet Stuart Ikin and Delia Bills after their wedding at Westcliff Hotel on Saturday

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Honiton gymnasts enjoy golden glory at the 2020 national championships

Honiton gymnasts at the 2020 national championships. Picture HGC

How to home school children effectively during lockdown

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New location for Exeter’s Nightingale hospital due to low coronavirus rate

Schools to close from Friday.

Free training for East Devon’s businesses to help them through the Covid-19 crisis

Drive 24