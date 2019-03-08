Man appears in court following Sidmouth collision

Exeter magistrates court. Ref exe 01-17TI 4933. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A 50-year-old man from Exmouth has appeared in court charged with causing serious injury and failing to stop.

David Williams, of Wordsworth Close, appeared at Exeter Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 2.

The defendant is charged with driving his Peugeot dangerously in Sidford Road, on September 2 last year, where a person was seriously injured.

The 50-year-old is also charged with failing to stop after an accident.

He will appear at Exeter Crown Court on Friday May 3.

He was granted unconditional bail.