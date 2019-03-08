Love and laughter key to centenarian Laura's long life

A centenarian blessed with a healthy and happy life filled with love and laughter has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Laura Dyer was treated to a garden party full of music and tasty birthday treats on Monday at Ridgeway Residential Home and received a card from the Queen.

Her daughter Melinda flew more than 3,500 miles from Philadelphia with her husband Jack to share her mum's special day with friends and family on Monday.

Mrs Dyer, nee Llewellyn, was born in South Wales on June 24 1919 before she moved to London to work as a window dresser.

During World War Two she worked as a plotter for the Women's Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF).

After getting married she travelled the world, first moving to India before living in Jordan, Eritrea, Nairobi, and Aden before returning to the UK to live in Exmouth.

Until the age of 97 she lived at 10 Gussiford Lane, Exmouth, before moving to Sidmouth.

Her daughter said her mother always had a creative touch, turning her hand to making chutney, knitting, stitching or spending hours in her garden.

Mrs Martin said: "It's a very important day. It's certainly not your typical Monday and when you think about it, it's a massive achievement, it's more than 35,000 days. The amazing thing about it is she has her blood family and has her Ridgeway family. I think its amazing at 98 she found a new family.

"I think love and laughter is the reason she has lived so long. She didn't have a car for a lot of her life so she walked. She walked when she was in a good mood and if she was in a bad mood and it kept her active.

"For 53 years she cut her own lawn, trimmed her own apple trees and painted her own windowsills, until at 97 she agreed it was time to downsize. Moving into a flatlet in Sidmouth wasn't easy, but Laura embraced the transition. Three years later she no longer remembers how to knit, her cottage roses or the sun rising over Everest. Her mind is tired of carrying too many memories. But she still has flashes of humour and light.

"Today is a celebration of Laura's full and fruitful life. "WonHundred" is a triumphant testimony to her resilience, creativity and spirit and for that we are forever thankful."