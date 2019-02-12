Advanced search

Expert to offer advice to potential election candidates

PUBLISHED: 18:00 21 February 2019

The Institute, Ottery St Mary. Picture: Google Maps

The Institute, Ottery St Mary. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Prospective candidates can learn about what it takes to become a councillor ahead of May’s town and district council elections.

Residents wishing to stand as a candidate for Ottery Town Council, but are unsure about the process and role can speak to an expert tomorrow (Saturday) at the community market.

Ottery Town Council has 11 seats to be contested during the election on May 2.

Mark William’s EDDC’s returning officer will be available to speak to between 9.30am and 12.30pm at The Institute to offer advice and assistance about the role.

An Ottery Town Council spokesman said: “As a local councillor you can become a voice for your community and make a real change. Councillors are community leaders and represent the interests of the communities they serve. If you’re still undecided and feel you require more information before making a final decision, then there is an expert available who should be able to provide you all the answers.”

