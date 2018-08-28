Advanced search

Apt faberg-themed poem written by Sidmouth resident

PUBLISHED: 17:01 27 January 2019

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

An apt fatberg-themed poem, written by a Sidmouth resident, has been receiving attention.

The short piece was sent by an 88-year-old poet called Doug before it was tweeted out by South West Water this week. The poem reads:   Sidmouth Regency Town, There is magic in the pipes down below, They say they are full of so and so,  And it may sound well, But it doesn’t half smell, When you’re working with the gang down below.

 It follows the discovery of 64-metre fatberg under Sidmouth’s seafront earlier this month.

The fatberg is believed to be the largest in Devon, the size of six back-to-back double-decker buses.

A pop-up shop, at 48 High Street, Sidmouth, will be open until Saturday (January 26), for anyone who wants to know more about the fatberg, ask questions or to just explore the shop.

