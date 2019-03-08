Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Graham's passion to save Sidmouth's theatre earns him Citizen of the Year award

PUBLISHED: 07:01 29 April 2019

Sidmouth Citizen of the Year Graham Whitlock with his Mum Patricia. Ref shs 17 19TI 3124. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Citizen of the Year Graham Whitlock with his Mum Patricia. Ref shs 17 19TI 3124. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The ‘face’ of the Manor Pavilion, who turned the town’s ailing theatre into a top attraction for the country’s leading production companies, has been named Citizen of the Year.

Sidmouth Citizen of the Year Award presented to Graham Whitlock from John Kinch (president of rotary club of sidmouth),Andre Langlois (sidmouth herald editor),Patricia Whitlock and Cllr Ian McKenzie-Edwards. Ref shs 17 19TI 3119. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Citizen of the Year Award presented to Graham Whitlock from John Kinch (president of rotary club of sidmouth),Andre Langlois (sidmouth herald editor),Patricia Whitlock and Cllr Ian McKenzie-Edwards. Ref shs 17 19TI 3119. Picture: Terry Ife

Graham Whitlock has used his experience working front of house at theatres in the West End and Lewisham to turn the theatre's fortunes around.

When he came to Sidmouth in 2006, he was faced with the very real threat of the theatre closing – as well as the issues of no box office, advertising, what's on guide, internet or staff.

Mr Whitlock said: “In those days it was make or break. There was even talk they might close it and build flats there.”

Fast forward 13 years and the 56-year-old remains front and centre of the operation and is proud of the varied programme, which includes community productions, visits from Ballet Theatre UK and the sell-out summer rep season produced by Paul Taylor-Mills.

Sidmouth Citizen of the Year Award presented to Graham Whitlock from John Kinch (president of rotary club of sidmouth),Andre Langlois (sidmouth herald editor) and Cllr Ian McKenzie-Edwards. Ref shs 17 19TI 3117. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Citizen of the Year Award presented to Graham Whitlock from John Kinch (president of rotary club of sidmouth),Andre Langlois (sidmouth herald editor) and Cllr Ian McKenzie-Edwards. Ref shs 17 19TI 3117. Picture: Terry Ife

Since his arrival the East Devon District Council-owned theatre underwent a £90,000 upgrade and has recorded increasing audience figures every year.

When not at the theatre, Mr Whitlock is speaking to other theatres and groups about productions to provide a varied programme to suit all ages and tastes – with groups booking the theatre as far as 2021.

Mr Whitlock said: “It's about changing it up and never standing still. We have lots of loyal support from the public which is what matters. We have a mixed programme. We can never take it for granted. We have got to listen to what the public say. There are still things that we want to do and achieve. We have never been in a better position to be able to put on all these shows. Sometimes it was very difficult to make changes and there has been resistance – but it has been worthwhile.”

The competition is run by the Rotary Club of Sidmouth in partnership with the Herald.

Mr Whitlock received the award at a celebratory lunch held by at the Victoria Hotel.

Mr Whitlock said: “I'm quite happy to be in the background. I'm so humbled that people have read the paper filed out the form and taken the time to send it. “It speaks volumes. I'm in a job I love and I hope that comes across and the passion comes across. It's been amazing.

“I'm seen as the face of the theatre, we try and welcome people how we would like to be welcomed. We must remember theatre is a piece of entertainment they can choose to come or not and we want to make sure they have a great nights entertainment.”

Most Read

Annies, in Sidmouth, a business profile

Harri Morris of Annie's, Sidmouth

Thirty years of pulling pints comes to an end for barman Jon

P8105-11-08TI John Leask at his surprise party at the Sidmouth War Memorial club with Gerald Carnall (chr) and Ian Thomas (steward), John was given in addition to a present a life time membership. photo Terry Ife

Sidmouth builder jailed for fraud

Mr Rowe appeared at Bristol Crown Court this week. Picture: Archant

Book reviews from East Devon Resident

Book reviews from East Devon Resident

Ottery businesses become plastic free

Samosa Lady being presented with her award from Plastic Free Ottery's Katy Lancaster and Sally Price. Picture: Plastic Free Ottery

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Annies, in Sidmouth, a business profile

Harri Morris of Annie's, Sidmouth

Thirty years of pulling pints comes to an end for barman Jon

P8105-11-08TI John Leask at his surprise party at the Sidmouth War Memorial club with Gerald Carnall (chr) and Ian Thomas (steward), John was given in addition to a present a life time membership. photo Terry Ife

Sidmouth builder jailed for fraud

Mr Rowe appeared at Bristol Crown Court this week. Picture: Archant

Book reviews from East Devon Resident

Book reviews from East Devon Resident

Ottery businesses become plastic free

Samosa Lady being presented with her award from Plastic Free Ottery's Katy Lancaster and Sally Price. Picture: Plastic Free Ottery

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth in Devon T20 success with double win at Plymouth

Pink T20 cricket balls. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Graham’s passion to save Sidmouth’s theatre earns him Citizen of the Year award

Sidmouth Citizen of the Year Graham Whitlock with his Mum Patricia. Ref shs 17 19TI 3124. Picture: Terry Ife

Dorman and Mercan both net as Sidmouth Raiders U15s are beaten

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery businesses become plastic free

Samosa Lady being presented with her award from Plastic Free Ottery's Katy Lancaster and Sally Price. Picture: Plastic Free Ottery

A nautical theme for Lyme Bay Chorale’s spring concert

Andrew Millington with Lyme Bay Chorale. Picture; Lyme Bay Chorale
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists