New rides as fair announces returns to Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 12:30 18 May 2019

A picture of the fair from last year's event. Picture: Archant

The thrill of the funfair will return to Sidmouth next month.

David Rowland and his company D&C Attractions will be setting up in The Ham for four days with new rides and attractions for all the family.

The fair will open on Wednesday, June 5, and run until June 8,

The gates will open from 5pm to 9.30pm on weekdays and from 1pm to 9.30pm on THE Saturday.

All children's rides are priced at £1.

On the final day, youngsters will be able to meet princesses and superheroes on Saturday, as their favourite characters are set to make appearance.

Set to appear will be Elsa, Spiderman, Cinderella and Captain America.

