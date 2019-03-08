Superheroes to appear on fair's final day

The funfair is back in Sidmouth.

There is one more day to go until the funfair rolls out of town.

David Rowland and his company D&C Attractions have brought the lights and fun of the fairground to The Ham, with a number of new rides and attractions for all the family.

The fair opened on Wednesday and will run until Saturday (June 8).

Adrenaline junkies can enjoy rides such as the crazy cage, dodgems and mission space swing ride.

The gates will open from 5pm to 9.30pm on weekdays and from 1pm to 9.30pm on the Saturday.

All children's rides are priced at £1.

On the final day, youngsters will be able to meet princesses and superheroes on Saturday, as their favourite characters are set to make appearance.

Set to appear are Elsa, Spiderman, Cinderella and Captain America.

Speaking to the Herald at the end of May, Mr Rowland said: "It's an event for the whole family with rides for everyone.

"Like all other towns and cities, it brings all the community together for one week of super awesome fun."