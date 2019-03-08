Fairtrade 25th birthday party in Sidmouth

This month, Fairtrade is celebrating its 25th birthday with events up and down the country.

Sidmouth, which was awarded Fairtrade town status in 2016, played its part with a celebratory tea party at Primley Church Hall last Saturday.

Alongside stalls selling Fairtrade crafts, clothes and food items, a bake-off competition was held for the best cake made with Fairtrade ingredients.

Wendy Spratling, Sidmouth Fair Trade Group coordinator, said: "We congratulate the Fairtrade Foundation on leading the way in fighting for the rights of vulnerable people who are exploited by trade. So much has been achieved, but there is still much work to do, particularly given the challenges to small farmers posed by climate change. We hope the public will continue to support the movement by buying and asking for Fairtrade products.

"As consumers, we can all make a big difference."