News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Fairtrade Fortnight events in Sidmouth

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 7:00 AM February 24, 2022
Sidmouth is a Fairtrade town

Sidmouth is a Fairtrade town - Credit: Fairtrade Steering Group

Fairtrade Fortnight began on Monday, February 21 and runs until Sunday, March 6. 

For two weeks each year, thousands of schools, colleges and universities across the UK come together to learn from the people who grow our food and drinks, mine our gold and grow the cotton in our clothes – people who are often exploited and underpaid.  

This year’s theme is climate change: research has found that 17 people from Côte d’Ivoire have the same carbon footprint as one person in the UK, but that Africa is the continent most vulnerable to climate change. 

Locally, displays and a wide range of Fairtrade goods are on offer at Oxfam, Co-op, Waitrose, Lidl and other shops around Sidmouth during Fairtrade Fortnight. 

There are also some special events: 

Saturday, February 26: Fairtrade coffee morning, Sidmouth Library, 10.30am onwards 

Sunday, February 27 and Sunday, March 6: Fairtrade Easter Egg display at the Parish Church; eggs also available to order before or after the 9.30am service 

Most Read

  1. 1 Ottery 'Volley' owners raise their glasses to 10 years in charge
  2. 2 Sidmouth roadworks 'halfway complete and on schedule'
  3. 3 Axhayes seeks new owners for 'long-stay' homeless cats
  1. 4 Christmas themed photo competition winners announced
  2. 5 Local author's short stories are based on unusual experiences overseas
  3. 6 Slavery protection order issued for woman involved in Sidmouth drugs ring
  4. 7 A surprise guest speaker at the Luncheon Club
  5. 8 Sidmouth weapons fan had arsenal of banned guns, knives and ammunition
  6. 9 'Beware rogue traders cashing in on storm damage'
  7. 10 Sidbury road closure scaled down after residents' concerns

Sunday, March 5: Fairtrade goods on sale in the Methodist Church foyer, 10.30am until 3pm. 

Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

east devon

Storm Eunice

IN PICTURES Storm Eunice batters Sidmouth

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
There are power outages in Devon.

Storm Eunice

Some East Devon homes without power due to Storm Eunice

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
A tree that came down near Ottery St Mary during gale force winds in 2016

List of schools closing tomorrow due to Storm Eunice

Philippa Davies

person
Huge waves crashing over Sidmouth seafront during Storm Eunice

Storm Eunice

'Stay indoors' warning as Storm Eunice sweeps across east Devon

Philippa Davies

person