Go bananas for Fairtrade Fortnight in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 February 2019

Liz Harris, Trish Sulaimani and Wendy Spratling with Fairtrade banner. Picture: Sharon Howe

Archant

Fairtrade Fortnight will be completely bananas in Sidmouth this year.

The Sidmouth Fairtrade Group has lots planned to mark the two weeks between Monday, February 25 and Sunday, March 10.

Small-scale banana grower Veronica Browne, from St Vincent in the Windward Isles, will be visiting the town to talk about how the bananas we eat are grown, and what a difference Fairtrade makes to the lives of those who farm them.

On Friday, March 1, Veronica will be visiting Sidmouth College before holding a presentation at St Teresa’s Hall from 2pm, where there will also be Fairtrade goods and refreshments on sale.

A coffee morning will also be held at Sidmouth Library on Saturday, March 2 from 10.30am along with a Storytime and Craft Session for children with popular local storyteller Tony Sparkes.

A ‘fairtrade and local’ community Breakfast has been planned for Sunday, March 3 at the Methodist Hall from 9.15am, Fairtrade coffee and cakes will be available at the Parish Church after the morning service along with afternoon tea at St Francis from 3pm until 4.30pm.

There will also be a Fairtrade display at the library throughout the fortnight. All events are free of charge and everyone is welcome.

