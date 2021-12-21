The leaflet being distributed in Sidmouth: the NHS have confirmed it has not come from them. - Credit: Contributed

The NHS has confirmed that a leaflet about Covid vaccine side-effects, being distributed in Sidmouth, is a fake.

The leaflet, carrying the NHS and Gov.uk logos, was pushed through people’s letterboxes overnight a few days ago.

It appears to be encouraging people to report any 'serious adverse reactions' to the Covid vaccinations, using the Yellow Card scheme.

It then gives a list of alarming symptoms including paralysis, heart disorders and miscarriage, suggesting that these are associated with the Covid jabs, and urges anyone experiencing them not to have a second dose or a booster jab.

The leaflet was reported to the Herald by Sidmouth resident Tracey Lowe, who said it had been put through the letterboxes of people in her street ‘in the dead of night’.

She said: “I was suspicious of it, I thought ‘this doesn’t seem right’. I’ve checked with my GP’s surgery and they’ve confirmed that it’s definitely fake, it’s anti-vax propaganda.

“This is dangerous. I know everyone’s entitled to their own opinion, but this is misrepresentation – they're using the NHS logo to fool people into thinking it’s legitimately from the NHS, when it definitely isn’t.”

A spokesperson for the NHS Devon Clinical Commissioning Group, who has seen photos of the leaflet, told the Herald: “It is not from the NHS. We focus on drawing people’s attention to reliable sources of information and facts.”

NHS Devon’s chief nurse Darryn Allcorn said: “We encourage anyone with questions about the Covid vaccines to use the NHS website for trustworthy and reliable information... the Covid-19 vaccine is safe, including in pregnancy... Most people experience very mild side effects such as a sore arm or headache. More serious side effects are very rare.”

NHS Devon has confirmed that it has wide availability for Covid vaccination appointments including first doses, second doses and booster jabs, and is urging people to book. Appointments can be booked online via the National Booking System.

Details of walk-in clinics can be found on NHS Devon CCG’s social media pages, or on the NHS England site finder.