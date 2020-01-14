Tree comes down, blocking road near Ottery

Travel news. Archant

A fallen tree in West Hill Road has led to the road being blocked in both directions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police say the stretch from Bendarroch Road to Higher Broad Oak Road is affected.

The electricity company Western Power says 56 properties are without power as a result of the incident.

Ottery St Mary Police are at the scene, along with engineers from Western Power.

Electricity supply is expected to be restored by 7pm.

Updates as we have them.