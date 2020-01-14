Advanced search

Tree comes down, blocking road near Ottery

PUBLISHED: 15:51 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:15 14 January 2020

A fallen tree in West Hill Road has led to the road being blocked in both directions.

Police say the stretch from Bendarroch Road to Higher Broad Oak Road is affected.

The electricity company Western Power says 56 properties are without power as a result of the incident.

Ottery St Mary Police are at the scene, along with engineers from Western Power.

Electricity supply is expected to be restored by 7pm.

Updates as we have them.

