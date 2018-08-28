Family’s lasting tribute to popular Ottery businesswoman

Members of Vivienne's family with the newly planted tree. Picture: Chris Abbott Archant

The family of a popular Ottery businesswoman has planted a lasting tribute in the centre of the town she loved.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Vivienne's children Chris, Jeff, and Marie. Along with grandchildren William and Amelia with the tree. Picture: Chris Abbott Vivienne's children Chris, Jeff, and Marie. Along with grandchildren William and Amelia with the tree. Picture: Chris Abbott

A tree dedicated in memory of Vivienne Abbott was planted on Sunday outside the library, next to the planter in honour of her late husband Tony.

Vivienne died in August 2017 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had served as the town’s chamber of commerce chairman for many years.

Members of her family including her three children – Chris, Jeff and Marie – along with her grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews all gathered as the tree was put into place.

Chris said: “It is also very fitting that it is next to the planter that is in memory of our dad who also died of cancer in 2012.

Members of Vivienne's family with the newly planted tree. Picture: Chris Abbott Members of Vivienne's family with the newly planted tree. Picture: Chris Abbott

“It is a very fitting and lasting tribute, as they both worked extremely hard for the good of the town.

“It is comforting to know that people haven’t forgotten her.”