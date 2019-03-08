Advanced search

Fantastic response to 'Our Fragile Earth' in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 November 2019

Fantastic response to ‘Our Fragile Earth’ in Sidmouth. Picture: Brian Golding,

Fantastic response to 'Our Fragile Earth' in Sidmouth. Picture: Brian Golding,

Archant

A four-week church-led course of talks and discussions on caring for creation has concluded in Sidmouth.

More than 170 people attended the first event, the next two had about 100 each, and the final one was attended by 75 people.

The costs of the event was covered by a £2,500 grant from 'Scientists in Congregations' - a Church of England project funded by the Templeton World Foundation.

The aim of the course was to inform church members, and the wider community, on the scientific evidence for human degradation of the natural environment, to relate this to biblical teaching on caring for God's creation, and to help members adopt more sustainable lifestyles.

The talks were hosted by each of the four town centre churches - All Saints' Church, Sidmouth Parish Church, the Methodist Church and the Roman Catholic Church.

Brian Golding, one of the organisers, said: "We started with the ocean, which is responding slowly, but very steadily, to the rise in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere: firstly by warming up - leading to sea level rise and to the bleaching of coral reefs - but also by becoming more acidic - weakening the shells made by sea creatures...

"Next came the atmosphere, whose response to increased pollution is now clearly evident in higher temperatures that break records almost every year.

"Rather than the familiar carbon dioxide pollution, Prof Nisbet's own research focuses on methane, originating mainly from farm animals and gas leaks."

Mr Golding said the third talk was on the land, emphasising on biodiversity loss and land degradation as well as climate change.

Guest speaker Dr Hodson spoke about the impact of livestock farming with a clear  message that humans need to  eat less meat for their own  good and the good of the  earth.

The final talk took looked at how young people perceived the big issues of our day in terms of science and religion.

Members of the churches are now working on their next steps, including seeking EcoChurch accreditation.

Mr Golding said: "Feedback from those attending the final talk showed that those taking part felt they had gained understanding from the talks."

Most Read

‘Everything has changed’ - Sidmouth restaurant owner vows to overturn zero food hygiene rating

The Cinnamon Tree in Sidmouth. Picture: Clarissa Place

New owners snap up popular Sidmouth diner

Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith

New landladies at Sidmouth pub aim to create community hub

Victoria Davis and Deborah Bennett outside The Balfour Arms. Ref shh 46 19TI 4017. Picture: Terry Ife

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: Remy Osman

Man who died after car went over Sidmouth cliffs formally identified

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3510. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Everything has changed’ - Sidmouth restaurant owner vows to overturn zero food hygiene rating

The Cinnamon Tree in Sidmouth. Picture: Clarissa Place

New owners snap up popular Sidmouth diner

Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith

New landladies at Sidmouth pub aim to create community hub

Victoria Davis and Deborah Bennett outside The Balfour Arms. Ref shh 46 19TI 4017. Picture: Terry Ife

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: Remy Osman

Man who died after car went over Sidmouth cliffs formally identified

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3510. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Colts back into action and winning well at Plymstock Albion Oaks

Honiton rugby action

Fantastic response to ‘Our Fragile Earth’ in Sidmouth

Fantastic response to ‘Our Fragile Earth’ in Sidmouth. Picture: Brian Golding,

Come and see Sidholme Music Room’s fourth restored chandelier being put back in place

The first three restored chandeliers shining bright in Sidholme Music Room. Picture: John McGregor

Sidmouth Town net superb away point / Sidmouth Chiefs beaten / Saturday sporting round-up

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Pete Allen celebrates 65th birthday with weekend of jazz in Sidmouth

The Pete Allen Jazz Band. Picture: Geoff Mason
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists