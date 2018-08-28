Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Popular Branscombe Reverend receives special send off before new Archdeacon role

PUBLISHED: 12:31 27 December 2018

Members of Branscombe's community gathered to thank the Reverend Hilary Dawson, who will leave the parish after eight years in charge to become Archbishop of Gloucester. Picture: Ross Willmington

Members of Branscombe's community gathered to thank the Reverend Hilary Dawson, who will leave the parish after eight years in charge to become Archbishop of Gloucester. Picture: Ross Willmington

Archant

Branscombe’s much-loved reverend has received a special village send-off after eight years in charge.

The Reverend Prebendary Hilary Dawson held her last service in St Winifred’s Church on Sunday, with hundreds of members of the community gathering to wish her well before she becomes Archdeacon of Gloucester.

Residents clubbed together to buy a painting by her favourite artist, Michael Morgan, and a book about his work, and presented them to her after the carol service.

The Rev. Dawson, who trained as a teacher before being ordained, has led the Holyford mission community since 2010, taking charge of churches in the parishes of Branscombe, Colyton, Colyford, Southleigh and Musberry.

Parishioners from all the churches will come together in St Andrew’s Church, Colyton, on January 4 for a send-off service at 7.30pm.

Ross Willmington, a church warden at St Winifred’s Church, said: “It’s a great promotion for her. We have known for a little while that she has been growing in stature and was going to be outgrowing her parish. We are going to miss her.

“She is just lovely and brings a human face to the church. When people have been going through life events, difficult times or losing someone, she is good at looking after people – that’s what we are going to miss more than anything.

“Hilary has immersed herself in village life during her eight or so years with us, and many of us have very good reason to be so thankful for her ministry here. She is a very easy person to get along with, she is a very forward-thinking vicar.

“We wish her all the best and know she will do well.”

The reverend will be licensed as Archdeacon in Gloucester Cathedral on January 27.

The Rev. Dawson said: “It was a special farewell from Branscombe. There were lots of people from the village community, the church was very full. I have loved that they work so well together. They are such happy communities, and each church and community is so distinctive and individual.

“They are absolutely brilliant in supporting their community in all sorts of ways. Apart from the fantastic job churches do, I would want to say thank you to the church wardens, the PCCs and the missionary team. We have a great team.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coastguard called to find missing man

View of Sidmouth seafront. Picture: Alex Walton. Ref Sidmouth view 1

Tree trail path blocked after major storm hits

The fallen branches are currently blocking the Sidmouth Arboretum Tree Trail. Picture: Sidmouth Arboretum

Tributes paid to former Sidmouth trader

Dorothy Hartnell with her Royal Marine grandson Daniel Thomas who is currently serving in Afghanistan with 42 Commando.

Court Order against Devon Ebay trader

Record number take the plunge at Sidmouth

Sidmouth Boxing Day swim. Ref shs 52 18TI 7601. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt

The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town boss speaks about Boxing Day win over Budleigh Salterton

Sidmouth Town at home to Axminster. Ref shsp 43 18TI 3299. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Town net Boxing Day win over Budleigh Salterton

Sidmouth Town at home to Axminster. Ref shsp 43 18TI 3329. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth RFC - 2018 has been a very good year

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6060. Picture: Terry Ife

Jo Earlam completes 10th marathon of the year as she runs the Portsmouth Marathon dressed as a Christmas Pudding

Joe Earlam at the Portsmouth Marathon which she ran in dressed as a Christmas Pudding. Pictuire SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB.

Record number take the plunge at Sidmouth

Sidmouth Boxing Day swim. Ref shs 52 18TI 7601. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists