Passion for fashion raises more than £3k for East Devon causes

PUBLISHED: 09:08 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:11 14 August 2019

The models were part of a charity fashion show to raise money for Charlie's Angels and Motor Neurone Disease, Charlie Gwillim was in attendance. Picture: Sarah Gibbs

Archant

Fashion lovers in search of a new look have helped raise thousands of pounds for two East Devon causes.

Sarah Gibbs and Sue Butland organised a fashion show in aid of Motor Neurone Disease and Charlie's Fund, which is supporting Sidmouth woman Charlie Gwillim.

Mrs Gibbs chose the causes as they affected people she knew and has raised in excess of £3250.

She welcomed more than 80 people to her Newton Poppleford home on Wednesday (August 8).

The event was generously supported with rails upon rails of clothing laid out for guests to browse and buy on the day.

A team of seven models strutted round the tables, showing off eight outfits each for guests to see.

Mrs Gibbs said: "It was a fabulous day despite a few showers everyone had fun while raising a staggeringly £3250.

"It just shows we can recycle our unwanted items and give them a new look when cleverly put together."

All the clothes had been priced before the show with a number of several high-end items auctioned to the highest bid.

The total from the sale of the clothes, ticket admission and lunches sold will be split between the two causes.

