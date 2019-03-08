Thousands of gallons removed from monster fatberg dwelling beneath Sidmouth

The equivalent of 1,425 bath tubs full of fat, oil and wet wipes have been removed from a Sidmouth sewer.

Workers are just over half-way through their mission to remove the monster fatberg, which was discovered under the town’s Esplanade and was the size of six double deckers buses.

So far 19 tanker loads of excavated fat have been removed, each tanker carries around 3,000 gallons. It’s estimate that there are around another 15 tanker loads of debris to be removed.

A South West Water spokesman said they hoped to have finished the works on the week commencing March 25. The initial results from the testing done by the University of Exeter on the mass are expected sometime in April.

The Herald previously reported how the works to remove the 64-metre fatberg would cost an estimated £130,000.

The fatberg is now being taken to a sewage treatment works where it is being fed into the anaerobic digester and is producing energy to power a plant.

