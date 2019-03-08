Father and daughter duo to hold art exhibit at Sidmouth

Sandy and Emma Macfadyen are having an exhibition at Kennaway House. Ref shs 44 19TI 3247. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Father and daughter duo Sandy and Emma Macfadyen will be exhibiting their artwork together at Kennaway House from November 16 to 23.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Macfadyen paints local landscapes in pastels and oils, including views inspired by the stunning coastline bordering the farm where he lives. He has taken part in the Devon Open Studios event for many years.

His daughter paints animal portraits to commission in oils and pastels and also makes sculptures of animals in bronze, casting many of her own pieces.

She has exhibited paintings and sculpture at The Mall Galleries in London and the National Horse Racing Museum in Newmarket with the Society of Equestrian Artists as well as local galleries in Devon.

Recently she has become interested in ceramics inspired by the majolica pottery of Italy, Spain and Portugal and has been producing ceramic bowls glazed with designs inspired by nature.

She said: "This is going to be a lovely event before Christmas with a variety of work which my father and I have been putting together over the past year."