Feathers fly as pigeon drops in at local radio station
PUBLISHED: 16:00 01 May 2020
A rogue pigeon gave a Sidmouth man a surprise after breaking into a local radio station.
Stuart Hughes, who is a district and county council councillor as well as a radio presenter, had a bit of a shock when he turned up for a show at the Yeovil radio studio.
Stuart arrived for his Sunday show, on Radio Ninesprings 104.5 FM, to find a pigeon had beaten him to the microphone.
Stuart – who presents the ‘Huggy Hughes Show’ from 9am to midday every Sunday – was confronted by the uninvited guest just minutes before going live with his regular slot.
In the hot weather, the radio station has been leaving a studio window slightly ajar but it seems the open window was the opportunity for the curious pigeon to enter and show he too was worth a flutter as a radio presenter.
Stuart said: “When I opened the studio door, I found this pigeon sitting in my chair and not wanting to budge.
“It was as though the bird quite fancied being a radio jock.
“Perhaps I should have opened the microphone, given it some headphones and songs to play?
“But no doubt it would have wanted his own songs – Come Fly with Me and Up Up and Away, maybe.
“Luckily, the pigeon didn’t dive-bomb the equipment and after opening the window a touch further, he was gone in a single swoop.”
Radio Ninesprings’ station manager Steve Haigh added: “Radio Ninesprings is closely associated with pigeons as it was a pigeon that launched the station in 2018 flying to the corners of South Somerset with a message saying Radio Ninesprings could be heard on 104.5 FM.
“I’m left wondering if this was the same pigeon that just popped back to say hello?
“As to him becoming a regular jock – well, provided there’s no Pigeon English, then we might just consider making him one of the team.”
