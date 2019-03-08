Advanced search

Festival of Art at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 08:00 07 July 2019

Sidmouth Society of Artists Chairperson Lynda Kettle and event organiser Rebecca Lockyear at their hanging day in Kennaway House. Ref shs 27 19TI 7085. Picture: Terry Ife

More than 200 pieces of original work created by the members of the Sidmouth Society of Artists are going on display at their annual exhibition.

The Festival of Art exhibition opens at Kennaway House on Thursday, July 4 and runs until Wednesday 17, from 10am until 4pm every day.

It features a wide range of mediums and styles, including 3D art such as sculpture. Members gathered at Kennaway House on Tuesday afternoon (July 2) to put their work on display in the exhibition area.

The Society of Artists' spokesman Terence Crook said: "Our members really appreciate the chance to exhibit the art they have produced during the past year.

"Most of the works are for sale, so this is a chance for people to acquire an original piece of art for a very reasonable price."

Visitors will be invited to vote for their favourite work of art, and the winner will receive a crystal trophy.

Admission is just £1, and free for under 18s.

