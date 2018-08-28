Annual Fafta ceremony sees Fields staff break £25k barrier for charity
PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 February 2019
Archant
Superstar staff at Fields have raise more than £25,000 over the last decade as part of their in-house fundraising for Devon based charities.
The results were revealed at the store’s annual ‘Fafta’ ceremony on Tuesday, where it was announced £2,330 had been raised for Sidmouth Hospiscare.
The total is raised through a range of events, with employee Jan Pooley recognised for her weekly bakes raising £300.
The money will be used by Sidmouth Hospiscare to increase its nursing team and new day care centre.
Gill Ryall, the charity’s CEO, said: “It will make a huge difference.
“Its not just the money, it is also the way you have raised the profile and awareness to those who might want to use our services so they can make the most of it.”
Employees voted to support Sidmouth Living With Cancer for 2019/2020.
The ceremony closed with the team of the year award, won by the 1809 café team.
Comments have been disabled on this article.