Annual Fafta ceremony sees Fields staff break £25k barrier for charity

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 February 2019

Company director Becky Murphy presents a cheque to Gill Ryall of Hospiscare (cebtre) with Fields staff Jan Pooley, Tania March and Caroline Cook. Picture: Clarissa Place

Company director Becky Murphy presents a cheque to Gill Ryall of Hospiscare (cebtre) with Fields staff Jan Pooley, Tania March and Caroline Cook. Picture: Clarissa Place

Superstar staff at Fields have raise more than £25,000 over the last decade as part of their in-house fundraising for Devon based charities.

Company director Becky Murphy presents Paul Grainger and the team of the 1809 cafe with the team of the year award. Picture: Clarissa PlaceCompany director Becky Murphy presents Paul Grainger and the team of the 1809 cafe with the team of the year award. Picture: Clarissa Place

The results were revealed at the store’s annual ‘Fafta’ ceremony on Tuesday, where it was announced £2,330 had been raised for Sidmouth Hospiscare.

The total is raised through a range of events, with employee Jan Pooley recognised for her weekly bakes raising £300.

The money will be used by Sidmouth Hospiscare to increase its nursing team and new day care centre.

Gill Ryall, the charity’s CEO, said: “It will make a huge difference.

Company director Becky Murphy presents Paul Grainger and the team of the 1809 cafe with the team of the year award. Picture: Clarissa Place

“Its not just the money, it is also the way you have raised the profile and awareness to those who might want to use our services so they can make the most of it.”

Employees voted to support Sidmouth Living With Cancer for 2019/2020.

The ceremony closed with the team of the year award, won by the 1809 café team.

