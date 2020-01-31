Cheque for 2019's fundraising presented to Sidmouth Living with Cancer Support Group

The cheque presentation at Fields. Picture: Sidmouth Living with Cancer

Fundraising by staff and customers at Fields in Sidmouth will help to keep a local charity's minibus on the road.

The department store has been raising money for the Sidmouth Living with Cancer Support Group throughout 2019.

Customers put money into collection tins, and Fields donated 5p from every carrier bag purchase.

In addition, Living with Cancer member Debbie Moore raised £280 when she had her head shaved in the store, prior to having a chemotherapy treatment.

A cheque for £1,542.81 was presented to the group's chairman Lynne Maxwell on Thursday, January 23 - the proceeds of all the year's fundraising.

But there was more to come; the presentation came at the end of a fundraising quiz night with a Burns theme, organised by Fields' restaurant manager Paul Grainger, which added £240 to the total.

The money will pay for insurance and fuel for the charity's minibus.

The group has thanked all Fields' management and staff, and all the customers who donated during last year.