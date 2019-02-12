Bids to be considered for Sidmouth Drill Hall

The front of the drill hall has been called untidy and a mess by resident Dave O'Connor. Archant

A trio of bids have been submitted to transform Sidmouth’s Drill Hall following a market consultation period.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East Devon District Council has received three ‘interesting and diverse’ bids for the site following the consultation period, which ended on Friday, February 4.

A core group made up of Sidmouth and East Devon town and district councillors are now considering the bids, working with property agent JLL which has managed the marketing.

A council spokesman said at the moment the details of the bids must remain confidential and recommendations will be made for East Devon District Council’s cabinet for approval at a later date.

Councillor Geoff Pook, the district council’s portfolio holder for asset management, said: “Sidmouth’s Drill Hall is a building on a prominent site for the town and we understand the degree of local interest in what the future holds for the area.

“This could become an important asset and attraction that adds to what Sidmouth offers its residents and visitors alike.

“There will be no immediate detailed announcements as we have a process of consideration, selection and negotiation to go through but we can certainly say that there has been an interesting mix of bids come in for consideration.”