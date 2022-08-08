The last day of Sidmouth Folk Festival 2022

Review

Friday, August 5: the final day of Sidmouth Folk Festival. A day of packing up, of fond farewells to friends old and new, and of making plans for next year. But first, a final celebration...

At the Ham Marquee, the Grand Workshop Showcase was an opportunity for workshop participants to show off their newly acquired skills, and we were eager to see what they’d learned during the past week. First up was John Kirkpatrick’s Festival Concert Band, an eclectic mix of wind, string and percussion instruments. After a tentative start, the players gained confidence, swinging into two of Kirkpatrick’s arrangements, 'Freda Chucked A Sock' and 'A Mitreful of Ale'.

Paul Sartin's Choir - Credit: Paul Strange

Next on was Norma Mills’ Folkulele Orchestra. Again, a little hesitant at first, they were soon happily strumming and picking their way through 'Banks Of The Ohio', before leading a singalong rendition of 'New York Girls'. They were followed by Paul Sartin’s Choir, who’d been learning equine-related songs at his 'Horses For Courses' workshops. 'The Country Carrier', a Victorian music hall song, was followed by a confident setting of the First World War poem 'Home, Lads, Home' and a lively 'Romany Rye'.

Sandra Kerr's Festival Choir - Credit: Paul Strange

Then it was time to hear from members of Ilse Pedler’s poetry workshops. Individual poems were followed by the collaborative work 'A Sidmouth Ballad', its wry, humorous references to festival life raising knowing chuckles from the audience. Finally, we were treated to the joyful harmonies of Sandra Kerr’s Festival Choir performing a varied programme that included the traditional 'Brigg Fair', 'Turn, Turn, Turn', and one of Kerr’s own compositions, the post-lockdown 'The Big Gear Change'.

Musicians on the seafront at Sidmouth Folk Festival - Credit: Paul Strange

After lunch at the Ham – a difficult choice with so many tempting options – we took a last stroll along the Esplanade to take in the lively atmosphere from the stalls, impromptu musical performances and the anyone-can-join-in Morris dancing.

Pirates on the seafront - Credit: Paul Strange

En route we met some pirates and a bagpiper before stopping to enjoy the glorious sounds of the musicians and singers of the West Gallery Music Association. The group – who’d been performing in the bus shelter daily – was formed to study, preserve, perform, teach and enjoy the sacred and secular music and song of the 18th and 19th centuries, as performed in the west galleries of churches before the introduction of church organs. When we arrived they were delighting passers-by with a (somewhat unseasonal) selection of familiar Christmas carols in unfamiliar settings.

The Exmouth Shanty Men - Credit: Paul Strange

Our final show of the festival – the Exmouth Shanty Men‘s 'Tall Ships And Tavern Tales' at the Manor Pavilion – did not disappoint. Indeed, with new members invigorating the crew, they were sounding better than ever. They cast off with a rousing singalong version of 'The Leaving Of Liverpool', set on board ship. Then we were treated to other familiar shanties, including a roaring 'Hog’s Eye Man' and a richly harmonised 'Santiano'. The second half, set in a tavern, opened with the pensive 'Heaven’s A Bar', followed by a varied programme including music-hall song 'Every Inch A Sailor', the humorous 'The Handsome Cabin Boy', the poignant 'Brave Wolfe' and a moving 'Shenandoah', before ending with a rousing encore of 'Roseabella'.

But was that really the end? No, there was a little more to come... as we left the Shanty Men, we dropped into the Arts Centre just in time to catch the end of The Traditional Farewell, where Irish fiddler Jackie Daly and accordionist Matt Cranitch were following a slow waltz with a lively set of impeccably played polkas.

Fool's Gambit at the torchlight procession, Sidmouth Folk Festival 2022 - Credit: Paul Strange

And there was still the Torchlight Procession along the Esplanade, featuring many of the dance teams from the week’s displays, plus some wonderful lanterns produced in the children’s workshops. Last of all, the colourful firework display marked the official end of this year’s Sidmouth Folk Festival. But as we turned for home, music from impromptu sessions was still spilling out from the open windows of the Bedford Hotel... here’s to 2023!

Sidmouth Steppers at the torchlight procession - Credit: Paul Strange



