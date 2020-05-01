Fire breaks out and destroys Branscombe barn
PUBLISHED: 18:48 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:48 01 May 2020
Archant
Fire crews were called after flames were seen coming from a barn in Branscombe.
Emergency services were notified about the incident, at the agricultural building, at around 2.45pm on Friday, May 1.
A fire engine from Seaton was sent to the scene along with two fire engines from Sidmouth and a water carrier from Exeter.
On arrival crews confirmed there was smoke and flames coming from the building.
They later confirmed that 75 per cent of the building, which housed two vehicles along with other gardening machinery and tools, was destroyed.
During the incident, crews requested a further engine from the Colyton station and the attendance of western power to isolate some overhead cables in the vicinity of the barn.
Firefighters used two main jets and compressed air foam. Four firefighters also wore breathing apparatus.
The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.