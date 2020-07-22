Fire breaks out on cliff face near Jacobs Ladder
PUBLISHED: 15:30 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 22 July 2020
Firefighters were called to put out a fire on the cliff face, near Jacobs Ladder.
The fire service was called at around 10.50pm on Tuesday, July 21, after receiving a call reporting the grass/bamboo on the cliff face was well alight.
Two Sidmouth pumps attended the scene at Jacobs Ladder and found an area of grass, that had been burning and smouldering.
Firefighters used one hose reel jet was used from the top of the cliff to extinguish the fire.
