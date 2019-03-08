Advanced search

Watch: Sidmouth Fire Station drill turns into call out

PUBLISHED: 10:17 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 08 October 2019

A still from a video of Sidmouth Fire Station in action on High Street in Sidmouth. Picture: Keiran Wilkes

A fire drill turned into a call-out after a vehicle caught fire outside a shop in Sidmouth.

Sidmouth Fire Station sent its light rescue pump to High Street to put out the small fire.

The firefighters found a diesel van had its accelerator stuck on causing it and a nearby shop to be filled with diesel fumes.

Kieran Wilkes shared a video of the crew in action on Monday (October 7), which has been viewed more than 2,000 times.

A positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear the fumes.

A fire service spokesman said: "On arrival the crew saw the vehicle and the fumes and while they were setting up safety systems the fuel in the van ran out.

"Unfortunately due to the location of the vehicle one of the High Street store was filled with diesel fumes so the incident commander sent up for our first appliance that carries a positive pressure ventilation fan.

"Diesel fumes while very unpleasant carry a lower amount of carbon monoxide than a petrol engine."

