Advanced search

Cows killed in Seaton barn fire

PUBLISHED: 12:46 19 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:59 19 January 2020

Crews spent four hours tackling the blaze.

Crews spent four hours tackling the blaze.

Archant

Fire crews from across Devon spent four hours tackling a barn fire which claimed the lives of a number of cattle.

It took crews four hours to get the blaze under control.It took crews four hours to get the blaze under control.

Firefighters were called out to the blaze at 10.20pm on Friday night after reports of a barn fire in Seaton.

Additional crews from Crediton, Axminster and Lyme Regis were called to assist, along with two appliances with compressed air foam from Honiton and Ottery St Mary.

A building containing straw and hay bales had caught alight.

A number of calves were rescued from the barn and a vet was on site treating the animals.

The fire took four hours to get under control.The fire took four hours to get under control.

Crews tackled the fire with breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and air foam jets.

There was asbestos present in the barn and an ambulance was requested for one man who suffered from smoke insulation.

Crews had the fire under control by 3am and firefighters were relieved by appliances from Exmouth, Topsham, Danes Castle and Ilminster.

The barn was allowed to burn out under supervision.

Crews at the scene.Crews at the scene.

Public Health England has been informed of the incident.

Most Read

Glass sea defences to be tested as beach management plan work continues

A glass panel will be installed on the existing sea wall to test it. Picture: Googel/East Devon District Council

Sidmouth’s Paper Moon card shop enters new phase with change of owner

Kristina Narmontaite, the new owner of Paper Moon, being handed the keys by former owners Jo and Martin Johnstone. Ref shs 02 20TI 7085. Picture: Terry Ife

Tree comes down, blocking road near Ottery

PCSO Steve Trail at the scene of the incident. Picture: Ottery St Mary police

Exmouth man accused of Newton Poppleford murder remanded in custody

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

No power to the people: some Ottery customers unable to use British Gas’s electricity pre-payment machines

People using electricity pre-payment keys for British Gas were unable to top up their credit in Ottery. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Glass sea defences to be tested as beach management plan work continues

A glass panel will be installed on the existing sea wall to test it. Picture: Googel/East Devon District Council

Sidmouth’s Paper Moon card shop enters new phase with change of owner

Kristina Narmontaite, the new owner of Paper Moon, being handed the keys by former owners Jo and Martin Johnstone. Ref shs 02 20TI 7085. Picture: Terry Ife

Tree comes down, blocking road near Ottery

PCSO Steve Trail at the scene of the incident. Picture: Ottery St Mary police

Exmouth man accused of Newton Poppleford murder remanded in custody

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

No power to the people: some Ottery customers unable to use British Gas’s electricity pre-payment machines

People using electricity pre-payment keys for British Gas were unable to top up their credit in Ottery. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Cows killed in Seaton barn fire

Crews spent four hours tackling the blaze.

New dog care and grooming parlour set to open near Sidmouth

New dog grooming business approved. Picture: Getty Images

Dom Bess all set for day four in South Africa

Dom Bess bowling from the Duckpond End during the Second Test in Port Elizabeth where, when rain stopped play just before lunch of day three, the former Sidmouth player had claimed his first 'fivefer' for England. Picture CHRISTOPHER DEAN

Glass splash barriers – are they the answer for Sidmouth beach management plan?

A glass panel will be installed on the existing sea wall to test it. Picture: Googel/East Devon District Council

Sidmouth Town well beaten at Ilfracombe but Sidmouth Chiefs back to winning ways - Saturday’s sporting round-up

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists