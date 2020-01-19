Cows killed in Seaton barn fire

Crews spent four hours tackling the blaze. Archant

Fire crews from across Devon spent four hours tackling a barn fire which claimed the lives of a number of cattle.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It took crews four hours to get the blaze under control. It took crews four hours to get the blaze under control.

Firefighters were called out to the blaze at 10.20pm on Friday night after reports of a barn fire in Seaton.

Additional crews from Crediton, Axminster and Lyme Regis were called to assist, along with two appliances with compressed air foam from Honiton and Ottery St Mary.

A building containing straw and hay bales had caught alight.

A number of calves were rescued from the barn and a vet was on site treating the animals.

The fire took four hours to get under control. The fire took four hours to get under control.

Crews tackled the fire with breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and air foam jets.

There was asbestos present in the barn and an ambulance was requested for one man who suffered from smoke insulation.

Crews had the fire under control by 3am and firefighters were relieved by appliances from Exmouth, Topsham, Danes Castle and Ilminster.

The barn was allowed to burn out under supervision.

Crews at the scene. Crews at the scene.

Public Health England has been informed of the incident.