Bungalow destroyed by fire in Sidbury

PUBLISHED: 09:53 12 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:53 12 January 2019

A fire has destroyed a bungalow in Sidbury.

At 23.45pm on Friday (January 11), both fire engines from Sidmouth and one from Honiton were called to the property which measured 20 metres by 10 metres in size.

On arrival, the officer in charge requested three further engines which were mobilised from Honiton, Ottery St Mary and Colyton. A water bowser was also requested from Danes Castle and an incident command support unit from Wiveliscombe.

Due to a number of hazards within the property, the environmental protection unit from Taunton was called to the incident.

The crew used two jets to extinguish the fire and also removed a gas cylinder but the property was destroyed. The cause of the fire was deemed accidental.

