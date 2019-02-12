Advanced search

Firefighters are picking up the sponge and buckets for charity

PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 February 2019

Firefighters will be competing in a national car wash competition this weekend. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue

Firefighters are swapping fire for Fiats as they take part in a national charity car wash.

You can bring your car to your local fire station this Saturday (March 2) where, for a donation, the firefighters will wash it and having it looking good as new.

Every year hundreds of fire stations across the UK compete against each other to wash as many cars as possible and raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity. The fire station that raises the most is crowned the National Car Wash League champion.

The Fire Fighters Charity which help serving and retired fire service personnel and their families.

Glenn Askew, chief fire officer for Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service said: “Your valued donations will go towards helping thousands of men, women and children from the fire and rescue community during their times of need.”

Exmouth crew will be taking part at their fire station in Liverton Business Park, Salterton Road between 10am and 2pm.

Honiton crew will be at their fire station between 9am and midday.

Ottery St Mary crew will be at their fire station between 10am and 2pm

Sidmouth will be taking part at their fire station between 11am and 3pm.

