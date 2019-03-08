Man trapped after collision near Woodbury Salterton

Devon fire engine Archant

A man had to be freed from his car after a two vehicle collision outside The White Horse Inn, on the A3052 near Woodbury Salterton, last night (Thursday, October 3).

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 10.30pm.

One person was free and clear from the vehicle and one casualty was still trapped inside.

Crews used hydraulic rescue equipment, removing the roof of the vehicle in order to gain access and release the man.

The casualty was then taken to hospital by ambulance.