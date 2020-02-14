Man freed from drain at Ottery

Fire engine. Archant

Firefighters from Ottery St Mary were called to free an elderly man whose arm was trapped in an external drain yesterday morning (Thursday, February 13).

The incident happened at Hawkins Lane, West Hill, at around 10.23am.

On arrival the fire crew requested the ambulance service to attend as the 80-year-old man was suffering from hypothermia.

The casualty had his arm trapped inside the drain up to his shoulder - crews released him and assisted him by helping him to change into warm and dry clothes.