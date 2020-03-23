Fears for elderly occupant in Sidmouth flat fire

Fears that an elderly person was trapped in a burning flat at Sidmouth saw firefighters from three towns called to the scene yesterday (Sunday, March 22).

Crews from Sidmouth, Ottery St Mary and Exmouth were initially mobilised following a call from a neighbour reporting smoke coming from a flat in Manor Road, where it was believed the elderly occupant was home and unable to evacuate.

However, within minutes of the crew from Sidmouth arriving at around 10.30am and investigating they were able to confirm that whilst there was a small fire, caused by an unattended pan left on the cooker, the occupant was not home.

As a result crews from Ottery St Mary and Exmouth were returned en route as their services were not required.

Forced entry was made to the flat to isolate the pan and extinguish the fire, before firefighters made the scene safe and ventilated the property.

The fire and damage was confined to the pan and cooker only, and there were no casualties.

After returning home the occupant was given fire safety advice.