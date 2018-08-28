Firefighters tackle fire in wood shed containing two tonnes of logs

Firefighters had to wear breathing apparatus to fight the fire.

A fire completely destroyed a woodstore containing two tonnes of logs in an East Devon village last night.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire in Rockhayne, Branscombe, at around 7.40pm yesterday (January 23).

Two fire engines from Sidmouth were sent to the incident and upon arriving crews were faced with a woodstore, containing two tonnes of logs, which was ‘well alight’.

Firefighters used compressed foam, a jet hose and donned breathing apparatus in order to bring the fire under control.

The building was completely destroyed; firefighters believe the cause was accidental.