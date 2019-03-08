Advanced search

No baby steps required - Baby Boutique turns one and launches own brand of clothing

PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 November 2019

Abbie and Sarah Cook celebrate their 1st anniversary at The Baby Boutique in Ottery. Ref sho 45 19TI 3494. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

An Ottery business has marked its first year on the high street with the launch of its own baby clothing range.

Abbie Cook opened The Baby Boutique in Broad Street just before Tar Barrels last year and says she has achieved things that she never thought would happen. The mum-of-one began running the business from home before taking on the shop to sell pre-owned, new and handmade clothing, toys and accessories.

In the first 12 months Miss Cook has branched out to design The Baby Boutique range, which caters for babies up to three months and three to six months, with a small number of clothing items and accessories.

Miss Cook, who is mum to Boe, said: "We have definitely achieved things I never thought would happen at the shop. We have our own brand line, which I never thought would we do when we first opened.

"It's a real destination; people are coming from far and wide. There is the pre-loved, new, handmade. There's something for everybody. It's for all pockets. "There is so much more stock and we are stocking from more suppliers.

"It's the little touches - we wrap everything up whether its £4 or £40, and people seem to like that. It makes people remember things like that and hopefully they will come back.

"If Frugi and others can, why can't we try to do it? It (The Baby Boutique line) is made from lovely organic English cotton to make baby grows, baby vest, towels and blankets.

"It's small and it's basic but you have to start somewhere. We will see how it goes. I have my own clothing line and it's quite a special thing."

