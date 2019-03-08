Advanced search

Sidmouth Summer Play Festival: Wife Begins At Forty

PUBLISHED: 15:30 04 July 2019

Sally Lofthouse and Alec Fellowes-Bennettin Wife Begins At Forty. Picture: Jonny Clines

Sally Lofthouse and Alec Fellowes-Bennettin Wife Begins At Forty. Picture: Jonny Clines

Jonny Clines

The first comedy of Sidmouth's Summer Play Festival, Wife Begins At Forty, opens at the Manor Pavilion Theatre this week (Thursday, July 4).

George believes he has a happy marriage, and is shattered to be told by Linda, his wife of 18 years, that she is going to leave him.

With advice from their son, George's father, and Roger from next door, George takes drastic steps to revive his marriage, with hilarious consequences.

Alec Fellowes-Bennett plays the star part, in his first role of the summer.

"If the audience has half as much fun as we are having in rehearsals then they are in for a real treat," he said. "George is a wonderful character to play. He is put through the wringer by every member of his family. and ends up in all sorts of embarrassing and unfortunate situations. I love making an audience laugh so it's a great role for me."

The play runs until Wednesday, July 10. Tickets available from the theatre onlineor from the box office 01395 514 413.

