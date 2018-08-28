First ever Ottery Santa run attracts 47 entries

Participants lined up for the first ever Ottery Santa Run. Picture: Terry Blackler Archant

Father Christmas was spotted in Ottery as the town held its inaugural Santa run.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Antonia Ress receives her award following the final of the Youth Presents Music senior section in Honiton. Picture: Terry Blackler Antonia Ress receives her award following the final of the Youth Presents Music senior section in Honiton. Picture: Terry Blackler

The event was organised by the Rotary Club of Otter Valley and saw 47 entries, including five families, take on either the two-or three-kilometre route.

Prizes were awarded to the best dressed family, man, woman and competitor under 16.

Runners were able to enjoy a mince pie and warm drink at the cricket club.

The Rotary Club also presented awards to talented musicians at the area final of this year’s Youth Presents Music, senior section, in Honiton.

Ava Fitzhugh receives her award following the final of the Youth Presents Music senior section in Honiton. Picture: Terry Blackler Ava Fitzhugh receives her award following the final of the Youth Presents Music senior section in Honiton. Picture: Terry Blackler

Ellie Sharman, 14, was awarded the Lloyds Bank Salver for her rendition of Lost Without You by Freya Ridings.

Antonia Ress and Ava Fitzhugh also won an award and will go forward to the district final later this year.

The Rotary Club is now welcoming entries to the junior competition which will begin in the new year. Email d.incoll@live.co.uk for details.