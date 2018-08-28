PHOTOS: Devon’s largest ever fatberg discovered under Sidmouth Esplanade

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water Archant

The first photos of Sidmouth’s monster fatberg, which is believed to be the biggest ever discovered in Devon or Cornwall, have been released.

Image of manhole/area above the fatberg. Picture: South West Water Image of manhole/area above the fatberg. Picture: South West Water

South West Water has released images of the congealed form, which is made up of unflushable items such as wet wipes, fats, oils and grease.

Work will commence shortly by the water operator.

The company has also released video footage of the discovery.