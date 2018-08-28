PHOTOS: Devon’s largest ever fatberg discovered under Sidmouth Esplanade
PUBLISHED: 00:01 08 January 2019
Archant
The first photos of Sidmouth’s monster fatberg, which is believed to be the biggest ever discovered in Devon or Cornwall, have been released.
Image of manhole/area above the fatberg. Picture: South West Water
South West Water has released images of the congealed form, which is made up of unflushable items such as wet wipes, fats, oils and grease.
Work will commence shortly by the water operator.
The company has also released video footage of the discovery.
