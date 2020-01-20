First Sidmouth Repair Cafe of the year

The repair cafe volunteers at Christmas. Picture: Sidmouth Repair Cafe Sidmouth Repair Cafe

The first Sidmouth Repair Café of 2020 takes place on Saturday, January 25 at Manstone Youth Centre.

Every month, around 50 items are brought in for the volunteer 'fixers' to look at and see if they can put things right.

Last month the team mended six clocks as well as vacuum cleaners, kettles, an iron, a phone, lamps, toys, hedge trimmers, a drill, a dining chair and a coffee machine.

The chair of the café, Angie Carney, said: "This is a way for our community to be involved in changing society for the better ... it's a small, but really hopeful sign for our world."

She said the team were often surprised by the people they meet.

"At our last Repair Café, a lady was concerned about the fixers getting mucky hands when fixing things.

"She unexpectedly came back to the café afterwards, bringing a load of kitchen towels and wipes. Thoughtfulness and community spirit prevail."